CHAI NAT: A woman gave birth to a baby boy at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Muang district while on the way to hospital early on Tuesday morning.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was in labour and was being taken in a car by relatives to Chai Nat Narenthorn Hospital.

