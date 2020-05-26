Body of naked foreign man with flower tattoos found floating off Krabi





KRABI: The naked body of an unidentified foreign man with flower tattoos on his left arm was found floating in the sea near Koh Pada off the coast of Krabi province.

The corpse was found about one nautical mile northwest of the island, said Pol Capt Sanya Kaewnui, deputy investigation chief at Ao Nang police station, who was alerted by an official from the Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park on Tuesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

