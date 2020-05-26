Body of naked foreign man with flower tattoos found floating off Krabi

Body of naked foreign man with flower tattoos found floating off Krabi1 min read
KRABI: The naked body of an unidentified foreign man with flower tattoos on his left arm was found floating in the sea near Koh Pada off the coast of Krabi province.
The corpse was found about one nautical mile northwest of the island, said Pol Capt Sanya Kaewnui, deputy investigation chief at Ao Nang police station, who was alerted by an official from the Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park on Tuesday morning.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS