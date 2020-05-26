Tue. May 26th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Body of naked foreign man with flower tattoos found floating off Krabi

1 min read
22 mins ago TN
Boat life ring, Krabi

Boat life ring in Maya Bay, Krabi. Photo: Zsolt Fila / flickr.


KRABI: The naked body of an unidentified foreign man with flower tattoos on his left arm was found floating in the sea near Koh Pada off the coast of Krabi province.

The corpse was found about one nautical mile northwest of the island, said Pol Capt Sanya Kaewnui, deputy investigation chief at Ao Nang police station, who was alerted by an official from the Nopparat Tara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park on Tuesday morning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Krabi renovates emerald pool to welcome tourists

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Koh Tao Punishes Tourists without masks with Push Ups

2 weeks ago TN
1 min read

Naked man steals woman’s motorcycle in Nakhon Si Thammarat

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Woman gives birth at Chai Nat COVID-19 checkpoint

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Body of naked foreign man with flower tattoos found floating off Krabi

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Fake Thai Chana websites phish for personal data

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

2 children thought to have been poisoned by mother fed corrosive substance

23 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close