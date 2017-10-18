Wednesday, October 18, 2017
‘Pink Fire’ Jellyfish Swarm Off Krabi Islands

KRABI — Rangers warned tourists Wednesday not to swim at certain beaches on Koh Hong and surrounding islands after several Chinese tourists were stung by poisonous jellyfish.

The three tourists were stung Tuesday after clouds of poisonous purple jellyfish appeared just off the shores of Koh Hong and Koh Lao Lading in the Than Bok Khorani National Park in Phang Nga Bay. Rangers cleared the shorelines of as many jellyfish as they could.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

