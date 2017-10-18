Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Phuket beach safety plunges as surfer rescues ‘safety official’

Phuket beach and boats
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET: A local surfer at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach was forced to come to the rescue yesterday (Oct 17) to safely bringing back to shore a Chinese tourist in distress and the local official tasked as part of the “emergency beach safety team” who was trying to rescue him.

The surfer, who The Phuket News has so far only been able to confirm calls himself “Max”, paddled out with a friend to carry out the rescues after noticing the two in trouble about 100 metres from shore at about midday, former Nai Harn chief lifeguard Jula Nontree confirmed.

