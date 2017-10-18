At Least Six People Killed, Including Security Forces, In Pakistan Bomb Attack

Pakistani police and medics say a bomb attack on the outskirts of Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta has killed at least six people, including members of the country’s security forces and civilians, and wounded more than 20 others.

Officials said the blast took place on the Quetta-Sibbi Road early on October 18 and hit a truck carrying police officers.

Quetta police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said the truck was carrying police recruits, four of whom were killed, along with two passersby.

Cheema said that 22 people were also wounded in the blast, several critically.

Cheema said that an investigation is under way to determine whether it was a suicide bombing or the explosives-laden vehicle was detonated remotely when the police truck was passing by.

A spokesman at the Civil Hospital in Quetta, Saeed Baig, confirmed the death toll, saying that it could increase.

Dead bodies and the injured were rushed to the hospital and the site of the explosion was cordoned off by security forces soon after the blast.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in an e-mail sent to the media, dpa news agency reported.

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.