Moscow Police Identify Telephone Terrorist Reporting Bomb Threat at US Embassy

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Police have identified a man who reported a fake bomb threat at the US embassy in Moscow, a source in the city’s emergency services told TASS, adding that the man had three criminal records.

On October 16, police received an anonymous telephone call saying that an explosive device had been planted on the territory of the US embassy located on Novinsky Boulevard.

Police officers together with canine teams inspected the territory surrounding the embassy without entering the building or ordering an evacuation. Nothing suspicious was found so the telephone call proved to be a hoax, TASS news agency reported.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency