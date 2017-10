An earth dam in Lop Buri’s Khok Samrong district collapsed early on Wednesday, causing a massive amount of water to inundate farmland downstream and threaten many villages.

The chief of the Tambon Phaniad Administrative Organisation said the dam collapsed at 4am after the water in the 400-rai (64-hectare) reservoir had filled to full capacity following many days of heavy rains.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation