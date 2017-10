Tourists in Krabi and other southern locales were on Wednesday being warned to beware of poisonous jellyfish in the offshore waters.

Kok Phi Phi National Park chief Worapoj Lomlim heard from his own rangers and officials at Haad Nopparat Thara that large schools of Chrysaora jellyfish had been seen off popular adjoining beaches on Koh Kai and Thale Waek and at Koh Poda.

By The Nation