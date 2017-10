SUPHAN BURI: A 63-year-old man and his two dogs were electrocuted when his pets urinated near a power pole and their metal leashes became wrapped around it, in front of a temple in Muang district.

Police and rescue workers were rushed to the scene outside Wat Ladtan in tambon Don Masang around 6.10pm on Tuesday. They found Boonlert Khamthawai, 63, lying on the ground unconscious with severe burns, Thai media reported on Wednesday.

