Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Home > Asia > India: 4 Killed in Kashmir Militant Attack

India: 4 Killed in Kashmir Militant Attack

Neelum Valley in Kashmir, India
Security forces Tuesday gunned down three suspected suicide bombers with a Pakistan-based terror outfit who allegedly attacked the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters near Indian Kashmir’s heavily militarized Srinagar airport, police said.

A BSF official was killed and four soldiers were wounded in the attack in the insurgency-torn Himalayan region that was blamed on Pakistan-based organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Police said the attackers lobbed grenades and started shooting after breaching the BSF camp.

Investigators have identified a JeM member who drove the attackers to the camp, a police official said without divulging the suspect’s identity.

“Pakistan-backed JeM group is behind the attack. We know a member of the group drove the attackers to the BSF headquarters,” Munir Khan, Indian Kashmir’s inspector general of police, told BenarNews, adding that the police had launched a manhunt.

“The three militants, who entered the BSF headquarters after cutting through the compound’s fence and opened fire, were killed in retaliatory action,” Khan said.

Full story: BenarNews

Amin Masoodi
Srinagar, India

Copyright ©2017, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

