Here’s how Tesla’s first electric semi truck may look like

Tesla electric semi truck
PanARMENIAN.Net – In less than one month, Tesla plans to unveil its first electric semi truck, and of course that means it’s time for speculation and sleuthing to skyrocket. the latest fodder is a picture of what could be the Tesla big rig that was posted to, deleted from, and reposted to Reddit overnight by a user who nabbed the photo in time, The Verge says.

The picture shows a silver truck with a swept, aerodynamic design sitting on a flatbed in god-knows-where California looking like it’s waiting to pounce on the gas-powered big rig in front of it.

