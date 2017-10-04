Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Thailand ready for influx of Chinese tourists during Golden Week

BANGKOK, 3 October 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is ready to welcome and accommodate an influx of Chinese tourists during the eight-day Golden Week holiday in China, from Oct 1-8. Permanent Secretary of the Tourism and Sport Ministry is ready to welcome Chinese tourists during the Golden Week.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra said the ministry has forecast that about 260,000 Chinese tourists will visit Thailand during the Golden Week, up 35 percent from the same period last year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

