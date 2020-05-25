Mon. May 25th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Fake Thai Chana websites phish for personal data

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Yellow and red face mask symbol sign

Yellow and red face mask symbol sign. Photo: geralt / Pixabay.


The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has warned that fraudulent websites bearing the name of the government’s Thai Chana platform are trying to steal personal information from shoppers.

The government launched www.thaichana.com and the QR code for use when people enter and leave stores and shopping centres as some businesses were given the green light to reopen on May 17.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thailand Logs One New Coronavirus Death

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Less tourism leads changes in post-Coronavirus ‘new normal’: Poll

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut orders investigation into state quarantine kickbacks

22 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Fake Thai Chana websites phish for personal data

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

2 children thought to have been poisoned by mother fed corrosive substance

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Logs One New Coronavirus Death

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chinese wife of Italian engineer Phuket’s latest Coronavirus case

37 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close