COVID-19: Fake Thai Chana websites phish for personal data





The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has warned that fraudulent websites bearing the name of the government’s Thai Chana platform are trying to steal personal information from shoppers.

The government launched www.thaichana.com and the QR code for use when people enter and leave stores and shopping centres as some businesses were given the green light to reopen on May 17.

