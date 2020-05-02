2 children thought to have been poisoned by mother fed corrosive substance





The director of Thammasat Hospital confirmed today that two young children, admitted with bleeding in the digestive tract, vomiting of blood and stomach inflammation, were not suffering with a disease, but from the effects of the ingestion of a corrosive substance.

Dr. Paruhat Tor-udom told a news conference today that they treated a 4-year old girl named Yim and a 2-year old boy named Im Boon, but the girl had died in August last year.

By Thai PBS World

