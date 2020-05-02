Mon. May 25th, 2020

2 children thought to have been poisoned by mother fed corrosive substance

Thammasat University Campus

Thammasat University Campus. Photo: Vasavasti.


The director of Thammasat Hospital confirmed today that two young children, admitted with bleeding in the digestive tract, vomiting of blood and stomach inflammation, were not suffering with a disease, but from the effects of the ingestion of a corrosive substance.

Dr. Paruhat Tor-udom told a news conference today that they treated a 4-year old girl named Yim and a 2-year old boy named Im Boon, but the girl had died in August last year.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

2 children thought to have been poisoned by mother fed corrosive substance

