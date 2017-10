CHAI NAT: Four workers were injured, three of them seriously, after a concrete section of a bridge under construction across the Chao Phraya River in Muang district collapsed on Saturday afternoon, according to media reports.

The bridge is currently being built across the Chao Phraya River to connect Nong Rahaeng village in tambon Ban Kluay with tambon Tha Chai.

CHUDATE SEEHAWONG

BANGKOK POST