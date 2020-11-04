Protesters to boycott reconciliation move, demand PM Prayut’s resignation





Anti-government protesters declared this afternoon they will boycott the proposed reconciliation committee being set up to resolve the current political crisis and reiterated their demand for a reform of the monarchy.

Speaking at a press conference at Sanam Luang, protest leaders acting under the name “Rasadorn (People’s) Group” dismissed the committee as nothing more than “a political show” that would not bring about any meaningful result.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

