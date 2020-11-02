November 2, 2020

Paiboon Nititawan proposes referendum on 2-year rally ban

Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ)

Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ). Image: ราชกิจจานุเบกษา / www.ratchakitcha.soc.go.th.


A Palang Pracharath deputy leader has floated the idea of holding a referendum to ban political rallies for two years to allow the economy to recover and stop escalating conflicts.

Paiboon Nititawan, citing Section 166 of the constitution, said he would propose to the prime minister that the question could be asked of 52 million voters during the provincial administration elections in 76 provinces scheduled on Dec 20.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

