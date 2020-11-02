November 2, 2020

UDD leader raises questions over the new US consular office in Chiang Mai

Red Shirts UDD leader Jatuporn Prompan at Rajamangala Stadium.

Red Shirts UDD leader Jatuporn Prompan at Rajamangala Stadium. Photo: KungDekZa. CC BY-SA 3.0.


United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), or “Red-shirt” leader, Jatuporn Promphan, has raised questions about the construction of a new US consular office in Thailand’s northern capital of Chiang Mai, at a cost of about nine billion baht, and described the current US administration as not being a good ally of Thailand for its decision to cut GSP benefits on over 200 Thai products sold into the US market.

In his Facebook Live talk, the Chairman of the UDD said he suspects the new US consular office might contain something which could pose a security threat to Thailand and urged Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to clarify why the US needs to spend such a large amount of money on the office.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

