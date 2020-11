SURAT THANI, Nov 2 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha is visiting Samui Island before going to Phuket Island for a Cabinet retreat tomorrow.

The prime minister inspected screening processes for tourists on Samui Island, management of alternative local state quarantine facilities at the Sheraton Samui Resort and traveller tracking system at the Samui Smart City Command Center.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

