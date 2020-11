Popular songstress Nantida Kaewbusai has entered politics, registering her candidacy for chief of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation in the Dec 20 elections.

Ms Nantida entered her name when registration of candidates for PAO elections in all provinces opened on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts