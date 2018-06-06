Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Local elections likely later this year: Anupong

Thai general election
TN News

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said today local elections, including the one for Bangkok, are likely to be held before the end of this year as the Council of State, the agency which advises state agencies on legal issues, is in the process of wrapping up amendments of six related laws.

All local elections in the country have been suspended since the National Council for Peace and Order came to power four years ago. The six laws that Gen Anupong referred to concern elections of the Bangkok Metropolican Administration (BMA), Pattaya City, provincial administration organisations (PAOs) and municipalities of various levels.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

