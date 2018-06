Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources vows to press charges against two unidentified men whose snaps of their risque photoshoot in a mangrove forest went viral on Facebook yesterday.

The mysterious duo chose to conceal their faces but, ahem… let the rest all hang out in the photos, and will subsequently face charges of obscenity as well as computer crimes for leaking their photos onto the Internet, if they’re caught.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok