Parts of the northeastern region bordering Laos and Cambodia could feel the influence of storm Goni after it makes landfall in Vietnam on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast moderate rain and gusty winds in the eastern part of Isan on Thursday.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

