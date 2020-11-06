November 6, 2020

Chinese tourists to start travelling after completing 14-day quarantine

Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya

Chinese tourist girls in Pattaya. Photo: Portraitor / Pixabay.


The first group of 33 Chinese tourists, arriving in Thailand on Special Tourist Visas (STV) from Shanghai, have completed their mandatory 14 days in quarantine, at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area of Bangkok, and are about to leave to tour the country.

An executive of the Royal Benja Hotel, where the Chinese group had been quarantined, said that he spoke with several of the visitors, who all told him they were not bored during isolation, because they could use a gym and enjoy the hotel’s grounds after they completed the first round of COVID-19 tests.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

