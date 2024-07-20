British Driver Arrested in Phuket for Reckless Driving

A British driver was arrested after being caught on a dash cam crossing a central reservation in Wichit, Phuket City.
British National Detained at Phuket Airport for Alleged Reckless Driving in Phang Nga
The Wichit Police informed the Phuket Express that a video clip from a dash cam had gone viral on local social media this week. The footage appears to show an orange pickup truck crossing the central reservation on Chao Fa Suan Luang Road, behind Suan Luang Public Park (The Chalerm Prakiet Rama 9 Public Park).
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours