British Driver Arrested in Phuket for Reckless Driving

A British driver was arrested after being caught on a dash cam crossing a central reservation in Wichit, Phuket City.

British National Detained at Phuket Airport for Alleged Reckless Driving in Phang Nga

The Wichit Police informed the Phuket Express that a video clip from a dash cam had gone viral on local social media this week. The footage appears to show an orange pickup truck crossing the central reservation on Chao Fa Suan Luang Road, behind Suan Luang Public Park (The Chalerm Prakiet Rama 9 Public Park).

