Elephants break into Chonburi resident’s home looking for food

Elephants break into Chonburi resident’s home looking for food1 min read
Chonburi – Elephants have visited a local residents kitchen to search for bakery items in rural Chonburi earlier this week.
Ms. Worawan Sriwarunnon, 37, told The Pattaya News, “On Wednesday night I was making bakery items in the kitchen at night when two elephants were walking nearby.”
“One of the elephants took some bread and opened a sugar jar. The elephants ate sugar and salt. Thankfully, they were not aggressive.”
By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News