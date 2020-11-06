November 6, 2020

Elephants break into Chonburi resident’s home looking for food

Ang Sila town in Chonburi

Ang Sila town in Chonburi province. Photo: silaporn.


Chonburi – Elephants have visited a local residents kitchen to search for bakery items in rural Chonburi earlier this week.

Ms. Worawan Sriwarunnon, 37, told The Pattaya News, “On Wednesday night I was making bakery items in the kitchen at night when two elephants were walking nearby.”

“One of the elephants took some bread and opened a sugar jar. The elephants ate sugar and salt. Thankfully, they were not aggressive.”

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

