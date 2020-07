BANGKOK, July 31 (TNA) – Budget carrier Nok Air on Thursday submitted a business rehabilitation plan to the Bankruptcy Court for debt restructuring, hoping to its businesses to revive before the pandemic ends.

Nok Air chairman Prasert Bunsumpun said the company’s board approved the submission of the recovery plan and the Bankruptcy Court accepted its request and set the first hearing for October 27.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts