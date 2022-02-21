Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation









Phuket is offering itself as the first province to declare the spread of Covid-19 as an endemic despite a growing number of infections among tourists, according to an official.

“Phuket would be delighted to be the first province for the declaration,” Deputy Governor of Phuket Pichet Panapong said on Sunday. “I hope this will help alleviate concerns about the virus and [shift] focus to economic restoration instead.”

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

