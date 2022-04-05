People Warned of Malware Hacking Facebook Accounts
BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – Police warn that some software applications have malware that creates a fake Facebook log-in page to steal users’ names and passwords.
Pol Col Siriwat Deepor, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said researchers from a cybersecurity company, Pradeo, found that the Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools application available through Google Play Store had the malware named Facestealer which created a screen that looked like the log-in page of Facebook.
TNA