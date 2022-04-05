Engine troubles bring sink-or-swim moment for Thailand’s sub deal with China









This month brings a make-or-break meeting for the Thai Navy’s deal to buy a Chinese-made submarine, with delivery threatened by the fading chance of China getting German top-end engines as stipulated in the contract.

Next year’s delivery deadline for Thailand’s first submarine since World War II is now out of the question. The German government refuses to supply MTU396 diesel engines from Germany’s Motor and Turbine Union company, as specified in the Bt13.5-billion purchase deal signed in 2017 between the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and China’s state-owned China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) for the Yuan-class S26T submarine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





