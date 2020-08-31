60 women’s Facebook accounts hijacked to offer sexual services





SURAT THANI: Sixty women in several villages of this southern province have complained with local police that their Facebook accounts were hacked and their pictures were posted with claims that they were selling sex.

The women filed complaints at the Chai Buri police station in Chai Buri district on Saturday and Sunday. Some of them were from Ban Yuan Pla Moo 3 and Moo 8 villages in tambon Chai Buri.

