Thailand to use blockchain technology to fight drug trafficking

A blockchain is a type of distributed ledger technology (DLT) that consists of growing list of records, called blocks, that are securely linked together using cryptography. Image: Tumisu / Needpix.









The Thai Ministry of Justice has been developing a system, using Blockchain technology, to enable informants to report drug dealing activities to the authorities and to receive rewards for their information, without their identities being disclosed, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

He said that many people have information about illegal drug activities in their neighbourhoods, but are reluctant to inform the authorities, for fear that their identities will be disclosed and that their lives and those of their family members may be put at risk.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





