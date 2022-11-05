November 5, 2022

Speeding Lamborghini driven by Singaporean man, causes tollway pileup in Bangkok

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder logo

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder logo. Photo: The Car Spy / flickr.




A red-plate Lamborghini driven by a Singaporean man caused a minor pileup on the Don Muang Tollway on Saturday morning, resulting in five injuries.

The accident took place in the southbound lane of the tollway, near Don Mueang airport, said Pol Lt Col Teerapoj Thongkate of the Vibhavadi Expressway Traffic Control Unit.

