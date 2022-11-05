Speeding Lamborghini driven by Singaporean man, causes tollway pileup in Bangkok









A red-plate Lamborghini driven by a Singaporean man caused a minor pileup on the Don Muang Tollway on Saturday morning, resulting in five injuries.

The accident took place in the southbound lane of the tollway, near Don Mueang airport, said Pol Lt Col Teerapoj Thongkate of the Vibhavadi Expressway Traffic Control Unit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





