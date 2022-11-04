43 teenagers arrested at two alleged drug parties in Sattahip area









Chonburi police led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Kittanate Thanananthavisin, Chief Commander of Chonburi Police, arranged a press conference to announce a massive arrest of 43 teenagers who allegedly mingled at two unnamed resorts in the Sattahip area to hold drug parties.

The operation to take down the two parties took place at 2.30 AM on Thursday, November 3rd, after police received a tip-off from concerned citizens.

