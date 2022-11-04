November 4, 2022

Foreign land ownership proposal can be canceled if Thai people don’t agree says the Minister of the Interior

4 hours ago TN
View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand

View of Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand. Photo: Pxfuel.




On November 3rd, a meeting on foreign land owning was held at the Parliament. Mr. Suthin Klangsang from the Puea Thai party asked the government about the foreign land onwership law.

Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda responded that this issue is still in the Council of State process. Anupng said that the government might change some rules such as increasing investment to 100 million baht or the period to invest to be allowed to purchase land from three years to ten years. If people still do not agree, the law can be cancelled entirely.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



