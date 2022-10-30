Thai government defends foreign land ownership plan









The government’s plan to allow foreigners to own a limited amount of land in Thailand is intended to benefit the Thai people and the government is not “selling off” the country to foreigners, as alleged by some, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana on Sunday.

Responding to the Pheu Thai Party’s strong opposition to the plan, she explained that only four specific groups of foreigners, who have already obtained long-term resident visas and who meet the requirements, will be allowed to own up to 0.16 hectares (one rai) of land for residential purposes.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

