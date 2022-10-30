October 30, 2022

Woman stabbed seven times by robber at Chonburi laundromat

4 hours ago TN
Laundry in Samut Prakan

Laundromat in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Mattes.




A 41-year-old woman sustained seven stab wounds around her body after she was stabbed by a male robber at a Chonburi laundromat yesterday, October 28th. The suspect was arrested, according to a recent report.

The woman identified only as Ms. Chonthicha was washing her clothes alone at an unnamed laundromat on the side of Nartmontasewi Road at 5:30 PM, according to CCTV footage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis)

Yellow-band disease outbreak detected in Sattahip coral reef

1 day ago TN
Chonburi F.C. vd Samut

Chonburi FC Ends Contract with Its Player Involved in Drunk-Driving

3 days ago TN
Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University

Mountain B nightclub fire in Sattahip claims 26th life

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Chinese national and Thai wife arrested for reportedly illegally possessing firearms at luxurious house in Phuket

4 hours ago TN
Thai villa near Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

Thai government defends foreign land ownership plan

4 hours ago TN
Laundry in Samut Prakan

Woman stabbed seven times by robber at Chonburi laundromat

4 hours ago TN
Marijuana buds inside a glass jar

Thailand officially approves importation of cannabis and hemp seeds

4 hours ago TN
Official taxis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi airport plan to lure back taxis

4 hours ago TN