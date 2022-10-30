Woman stabbed seven times by robber at Chonburi laundromat









A 41-year-old woman sustained seven stab wounds around her body after she was stabbed by a male robber at a Chonburi laundromat yesterday, October 28th. The suspect was arrested, according to a recent report.

The woman identified only as Ms. Chonthicha was washing her clothes alone at an unnamed laundromat on the side of Nartmontasewi Road at 5:30 PM, according to CCTV footage.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

