October 29, 2022

Pheu Thai party opposes foreign land ownership

13 hours ago TN
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image. Photo: Bjoertvedt. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Pheu Thai Party says it opposes a new government plan to allow eligible foreigners to own as much as one rai (roughly 0.4 acre) of land for residential purposes, saying it would not truly benefit the country’s economy and people.

The draft regulation would have adverse effects on many Thai people who still do not own houses or land, and future generations may not be able to afford to purchase land because of higher prices, the opposition party said in a statement on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



