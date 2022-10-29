October 29, 2022

Thai opposition to seek no-vote censure debate against the government

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Thai opposition parties will submit a motion to the House Speaker in mid-November, seeking a general censure debate on the government, without a vote, to “grill” it over illegal gambling and drug abuse issues and to offer recommendations to the government.

Opposition and Pheu Thai Party Leader Chonlanan Srikaew said today (Saturday) that he expects the censure debate to take place in the middle of December, which he admitted might not be the optimum timing, as people would be in a festive mood ahead of Christmas and New Year and might not pay attention to the debate.

