October 28, 2022

Thai, Chinese Pub Goers Handed Down Suspended Jail Term for Drug Abuse

18 mins ago TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown. Chinese immigrants and their descendants form the largest ethnic group in the city. Photo: Ninara.




BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – Thai and Chinese visitors to a pub were sentenced to 1-2 months in jail for drug abuse but their imprisonment was suspended for two years.

The Bangkok South Kwaeng Court laid the punishment on four Chinese tourists and two Thai women who confessed to drug abuse after being arrested at the pub in Charoen Rat area. The court also fined them 4,000-8,000 baht, commuted from 8,000-16,000 baht due to their confession.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Thailand officially enters cold season on Saturday

2 mins ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

9 hours ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

10 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Top of Doi Pha Hom Pok, Chiang Mai

Thailand officially enters cold season on Saturday

2 mins ago TN
Yaowarat Road is the centre of Bangkok's Chinatown

Thai, Chinese Pub Goers Handed Down Suspended Jail Term for Drug Abuse

18 mins ago TN
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Seven-meter python swallows woman in Indonesia

9 hours ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

9 hours ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

10 hours ago TN