Thai, Chinese Pub Goers Handed Down Suspended Jail Term for Drug Abuse

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (TNA) – Thai and Chinese visitors to a pub were sentenced to 1-2 months in jail for drug abuse but their imprisonment was suspended for two years.

The Bangkok South Kwaeng Court laid the punishment on four Chinese tourists and two Thai women who confessed to drug abuse after being arrested at the pub in Charoen Rat area. The court also fined them 4,000-8,000 baht, commuted from 8,000-16,000 baht due to their confession.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

