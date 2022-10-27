Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups









Police are looking into whether a group of wealthy business owners from China are behind the growing number of unauthorised night entertainment venues and illegal gambling dens in Bangkok’s Ratchada and Sutthisan areas, as well as Pattaya City in Chon Buri, said deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn.

The expanded investigation followed a raid on a karaoke parlour masquerading as a car wash on Charoen Rat Road in Sathon district early on Wednesday, which led to the arrest of 268 people, many of whom were Chinese citizens.

