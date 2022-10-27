October 27, 2022

Thai police look at pubs’ ties to China groups

1 hour ago TN
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Police are looking into whether a group of wealthy business owners from China are behind the growing number of unauthorised night entertainment venues and illegal gambling dens in Bangkok’s Ratchada and Sutthisan areas, as well as Pattaya City in Chon Buri, said deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn.

The expanded investigation followed a raid on a karaoke parlour masquerading as a car wash on Charoen Rat Road in Sathon district early on Wednesday, which led to the arrest of 268 people, many of whom were Chinese citizens.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



