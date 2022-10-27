October 27, 2022

Seven-meter python swallows woman in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN
Palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Palm oil plantation in Indonesia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




A woman named Jahra, 54, disappeared last Sunday in a rural village in the Betara district of southern Indonesia, and neither her family nor her neighbors had any news of her until locals recovered her body from the stomach of a nearly seven-meter-long python snake, according to police sources.

The woman’s body was found inside a python a day after her information, when neighbors in the area killed and cut open the animal, according to local police information.

Authorities launched a search operation together with locals after the victim’s husband found some of his wife’s belongings, including a sandal, a knife, a handkerchief and a jacket, in a rubber plantation.

On Monday morning, the officers located a “large python snake”, almost seven meters long and with a swollen stomach, so they suspected that the animal might have attacked the woman.

“When the snake’s stomach was opened, it turned out that there was indeed a woman and it was found to be Jahrah,” the official document states. Police appealed for people to be “more vigilant” to the possible presence of wild animals while working in fields or plantations.

-Thailand News (TN)

