October 27, 2022

Democrat Party hit with another major defection

2 hours ago TN
Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ

Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party Headquarters. Photo: Peerapat Wimolrungkarat / พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ Photographer attached to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.




The Democrat Party, Thailand’s oldest political party, has been dealt another blow with the resignation of one of its most senior members Trairong Suwankiri on Thursday.

Trairong, an advisor of the party, gave no reason for his resignation but said in a Facebook post that he decided to quit “despite my love for the Democrat Party”.

