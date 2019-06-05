Wed. Jun 5th, 2019

Abhisit Vejjajiva Ends His Role as House Representative

Ex-premier Abhisit Vejjajiva

Thai politician and ex-premier Abhisit Vejjajiva. Photo: Government of Thailand.


BANGKOK, June 5 (TNA) — Abhisit Vejjajiva announced his resignation as a House representative this morning, blaming his Democrat Party for joining a coalition government with the Palang Pracharath Party which was supporting Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the new prime minister.

Mr Abhisit who became a former list MP of the Democrat Party made the announcement in the wake of his party’s resolution yesterday to join Palang Pracharath. The resolution contradicted the standpoint he had announced during vote campaigns that the party would not join Palang Pracharath or support Gen Prayut as the prime minister, he said.

