Abhisit Vejjajiva Ends His Role as House Representative
BANGKOK, June 5 (TNA) — Abhisit Vejjajiva announced his resignation as a House representative this morning, blaming his Democrat Party for joining a coalition government with the Palang Pracharath Party which was supporting Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the new prime minister.
Mr Abhisit who became a former list MP of the Democrat Party made the announcement in the wake of his party’s resolution yesterday to join Palang Pracharath. The resolution contradicted the standpoint he had announced during vote campaigns that the party would not join Palang Pracharath or support Gen Prayut as the prime minister, he said.
TNA