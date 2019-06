Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who has ruled Thailand for the past five years after seizing power in a military coup 2014, has won the vote in the Parliament to return as the country’s 30th prime minister.

Gen Prayut beat off his rival for the top political post, Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit of the Future Forward Party, after the Parliament voted 500-244 in his favour.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

