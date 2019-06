BANGKOK, May 31 (TNA) – The Parliament will select the prime minister next Wednesday, newly-endorsed House Speaker Chuan Leekpai announced on Friday.

Chuan along with his two deputies, Suchart Tancharoen and Supachai Phosu, have been royally endorsed after they won the House votes on Sunday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

