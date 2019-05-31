Hong Kong man falls to death from Bangkok condo

Hong Kong man falls to death from Bangkok condo1 min read
A tattooed Hong Kong man fell to his death from a condominium in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district late on Thursday night.
The body of the man was found lying face-down on the ground between two cars in the parking area in front of one of the three 8-storey condominium buildings on Soi Ratchada 20 in Samsen Nok area of Huai Kwang district, said Pol Lt Phollawat Wisomka, deputy investigation chief at Sutthisan police station. The incident was reported at around 10.30pm on Thursday.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS