Administrative Court goes online to provide 24-hour service to public





The Administrative Court has taken a major step ahead of Thailand’s other courts by launching an online system through which members of the public can lodge complaints or petitions, 24/7.

Supreme Administrative Court president, Mr. Piya Patangtha, who presided over the launch of the e-Court system on Thursday, hailed it as a major step on the way to upgrading the justice process in Thailand to meet international standards.

