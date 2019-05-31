Administrative Court goes online to provide 24-hour service to public

Administrative Court goes online to provide 24-hour service to public1 min read
The Administrative Court has taken a major step ahead of Thailand’s other courts by launching an online system through which members of the public can lodge complaints or petitions, 24/7.
Supreme Administrative Court president, Mr. Piya Patangtha, who presided over the launch of the e-Court system on Thursday, hailed it as a major step on the way to upgrading the justice process in Thailand to meet international standards.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World