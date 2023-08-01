Ratchaburi woman accused of heading romance scam gang

A street in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi Province and the sign "Welcome to Damnoensaduak Floating Market". Photo: BrokenSphere.









Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman who is the alleged head of a romance scam gang who used photos of a well-endowed woman to gull men into buying new cars on time payment, and then stole them.

Widespread online scams pose daunting challenge to Thai authorities

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, chief investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that Dueanpen Jitwimolprasert was apprehended at a house in tambon Tha Chumpol of Photharam district, Ratchaburi province on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





