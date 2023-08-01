Ratchaburi woman accused of heading romance scam gang
Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman who is the alleged head of a romance scam gang who used photos of a well-endowed woman to gull men into buying new cars on time payment, and then stole them.
Widespread online scams pose daunting challenge to Thai authorities
Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, chief investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that Dueanpen Jitwimolprasert was apprehended at a house in tambon Tha Chumpol of Photharam district, Ratchaburi province on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.