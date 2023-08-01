Ratchaburi woman accused of heading romance scam gang

TN August 1, 2023 0
A street in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi

A street in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi Province and the sign "Welcome to Damnoensaduak Floating Market". Photo: BrokenSphere.




Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman who is the alleged head of a romance scam gang who used photos of a well-endowed woman to gull men into buying new cars on time payment, and then stole them.

Widespread online scams pose daunting challenge to Thai authorities

Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, chief investigator of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Tuesday that Dueanpen Jitwimolprasert was apprehended at a house in tambon Tha Chumpol of Photharam district, Ratchaburi province on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Scuba diving equipment

German Tourist Dies After Scuba Diving in Phang Nga

TN July 30, 2023 0
Fire engine truck

Narathiwat fireworks blast toll: 12 dead, 121 injured

TN July 30, 2023 0
The princess, along with Soi Dog and other members from the sterilisation department.

Soi Dog Foundation joins Princess Chulabhorn’s rabies project event in Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN July 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Srettha Thavisin, former CEO of a leading real estate conglomerate, of the Pheu Thai Party is expected to become Thailand's next PM.

PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

TN August 1, 2023 0
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Japanese woman found dead in hotel room toilet in Chiang Mai

TN August 1, 2023 0
A street in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi woman accused of heading romance scam gang

TN August 1, 2023 0
The Prime Minister debates at the meeting House of Representatives, Parliament of Thailand

Thailand could face a ‘lost year’ if no government formed soon

TN July 31, 2023 0
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Police Seize 15 Rented Motorbikes as Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers Remain a Problem in Pattaya

TN July 31, 2023 0