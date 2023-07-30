Widespread online scams pose daunting challenge to Thai authorities

TN July 30, 2023 0
A mobile phone and MacBook Pro

A mobile phone and Apple MacBook Pro laptop. Photo: FirmBee (Pixabay).




Thai victims of online scams have lost an estimated over 10 billion baht a year in recent years.

Chiang Rai woman arrested for opening ‘mule’ accounts in Blackpink ticket scam

Wetang Phuangsup, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, recently revealed that between March 1, 2022 and July 15, 2023, a total of 296,063 cases of online scams were reported, inflicting financial fraud amounting to 39.1 billion baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Leave a Reply

